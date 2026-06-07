Best birthday gift

Imie Zaragoza had a strong motivation to finish college. The 29-year-old from Antipolo City, Rizal had wanted to work and start earning so she can support the family and pay for her eye operation.

She had high hopes of realizing her goal. After all, she overcame a previous disability.

Zaragoza grew up walking with a limp and her head bowed due to weak upper and lower right limbs, and a squint, or crossed eyes — complications of a premature birth. Her parents, who were both factory workers, could not afford the therapy she needed so she learned to massage and exercise to strengthen her right arm. Eventually, her hands could grip pens and pencils and she started walking slowly, wearing loose pants to hide her flawed leg.