Imie Zaragoza had a strong motivation to finish college. The 29-year-old from Antipolo City, Rizal had wanted to work and start earning so she can support the family and pay for her eye operation.
She had high hopes of realizing her goal. After all, she overcame a previous disability.
Zaragoza grew up walking with a limp and her head bowed due to weak upper and lower right limbs, and a squint, or crossed eyes — complications of a premature birth. Her parents, who were both factory workers, could not afford the therapy she needed so she learned to massage and exercise to strengthen her right arm. Eventually, her hands could grip pens and pencils and she started walking slowly, wearing loose pants to hide her flawed leg.
As for the squint eye she could not conceal, the solution was to finish college and get a job.
When her parents could no longer afford to send her to college, she applied for scholarship grants, and studied so hard she eventually got a diploma in Education.
Imie then landed a teaching post in a private school in Antipolo City, Rizal, where she resides.
While Zaragoza was able to support her six-member family, she could not afford the expensive surgery for her eye.
Hope came when she stumbled upon an online group for strabismus patients who recommended the Tzu Chi Eye Center (TCEC) in Sta. Mesa, Manila.
TCEC, which is run by the humanitarian group Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines — has been providing free eye surgery to patients who could not afford the medical treatment of their impaired vision since 2016. Doctors from private hospitals volunteer in operating on patients and donors sponsor the expenses of surgeries.
Zaragoza visited TCEC for consultation and underwent strabismus surgery on 11 February, a day before her 29th birthday. And just like the many other squint-eyed patients who were successfully operated on, Zaragoza’s eye defect was fixed.
“This is the best birthday gift ever! It’s like I was given a new life. This has been one of my dreams — to look normal like everybody else. I am so grateful to Tzu Chi. They paved the way to make my dream a reality,” she said.
With her newfound confidence, Zaragoza now works towards her next aspiration: To become a public school teacher who will nurture positive traits in the youth while providing a better life for her family.