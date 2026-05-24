Tzu Chi builds Cavite eye center

It has been just two weeks ago that Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines broke ground for the first hospital in the country of the international humanitarian organization founded by Taiwanese Buddhist nun Dharma Master Cheng Yen.

On Sunday, 31 May, it’s the Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines’ (TCMFP) turn to start construction of its second eye center in Imus, Cavite.

TCMFP’s Tzu Chi Eye Center (TCEC) in Sta. Mesa, Manila started operating in 2016 and the number of patients seeking cataract and other eye operation at the facility has increased to 200 to 400 per month to date. The figures exclude the nearly 200 outpatients served at the TCEC per month.

Through the Tzu Chi Imus Eye Center (TCIEC), the TCMFP would be able to bring hope and transform thousands of lives from all over the country through free screenings and sponsored cataract, retina, glaucoma, squint and other specialized eye surgeries.

“We are bringing our mission to save sight and inspire lives closer to Cavite residents with the commencement of construction of the Tzu Chi Imus Eye Center,” TCMFP said.

Meanwhile, TCEC continues to help visually impaired people. Sixty-four-year-old farmer Nelo Bool traveled all the way from Mindoro to TCEC on 19 April, a day earlier than his scheduled consultation.

Coincidentally, it was also the day when the Eye Center’s doctors and staff were preparing to depart for a medical outreach in Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

Though the medical team and Tzu Chi volunteers were in a hurry to depart, they did not have the heart to leave Nelo and his granddaughter, Ruby Jean, in such a poor state, waiting for the next morning to arrive, knowing that the two were already weary from the long journey. Hence, they provided temporary lodging at a nearby hotel so grandfather and daughter could rest comfortably.

The next day, volunteer ophthalmologist Dr. John Arnel Solamo examined Nelo, who was diagnosed with Myopic Macular Degeneration (MMD), an eye disease that progressively damages the retina and can lead to irreversible vision loss.

Unfortunately, surgery was not an option.

Unable to simply let Nelo go home disappointed, Tzu Chi volunteer optometrist Dr. Adrienne Lim offered to examine his eyes to see if a new pair of eyeglasses could still help improve his sight, even just a little, and even if it’s only temporary.

Dr. Lim ultimately prescribed eyeglasses with a maximum grade of 2,000.

After Nelo recognized his granddaughter sitting several feet away from him, he beamed with joy.

“I could see better,” Nelo tearfully said. “I owe this vision to Tzu Chi. This is such a big help for me — even if my eyesight stays clear for just a year, it already means so much. I can go back to work and help support my family, especially my two grandchildren who are now studying.”

Although there was no surgery that could help restore his vision anymore, the gift that Tzu Chi gave meant a lot to Nelo, who clung to his last remaining hope — and in this hope, Tzu Chi became the instrument.