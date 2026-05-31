Tzu Chi Medical Foundation expands access to eye care 

The Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines (TCMFP) held the groundbreaking ceremony for its second eye center in the Philippines in Imus, Cavite on Sunday, raising hope for thousands of visually impaired patients to regain their sight.

“This is very eventful because when we started nobody knew us but today our patients are overflowing every day. We do not have enough space anymore in our first eye center,” TCMFP CEO Alfredo Li told DAILY TRIBUNE, referring to Tzu Chi Eye Center (TCEC) in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

According to Li, Carlos Chan, chairman of the Liwayway Group, and his family donated the land where the five-storey Tzu Chi Imus Eye Center (TCIEC) will be built, adding that the foundation and its volunteer doctors will run the facility.