Ando eyes podium finish

Elreen Ando is expected to be in top shape once the 20th Asian Games starts on 19 September in Nagoya.
National team coach Christopher Bureros told DAILY TRIBUNE that the 27-year-old Ando only needs slight adjustments as she gears up for the women’s 61-kilogram category.
Ando previously won the bronze medal in the 64kg category in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
“As of now, based on the records I’ve seen, she can do it. The category is different now,” Bureros said.
“Our target is 110kgs and 145kgs. That’s our target for her to compete against the bigger lifters.”
Ando is currently in General Santos City for the National Weightlifting Championship, which started on Thursday.
The Cebu native has a good chance of making another podium finish in the Asian Games.
Ando dominated the women’s 63kg event in the 2025 Southeast Asian Games after lifting a total of 229kgs.
Bureros said Ando only needs a few small tweaks before the Asiad begins.
“Right now, we’re just conditioning. She already reached her target body weight, so with only one or two weeks left, what we’re focusing on is conditioning her body.”