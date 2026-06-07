Ando eyes podium finish

Elreen Ando is expected to be in top shape once the 20th Asian Games starts on 19 September in Nagoya.

National team coach Christopher Bureros told DAILY TRIBUNE that the 27-year-old Ando only needs slight adjustments as she gears up for the women’s 61-kilogram category.

Ando previously won the bronze medal in the 64kg category in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

“As of now, based on the records I’ve seen, she can do it. The category is different now,” Bureros said.