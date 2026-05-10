Two lifters join Indian meet

Notable names such as Rosegie Ramos, Kristel Macrohon, two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Elreen Ando and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz didn’t join the competition.

Despite only sending two delegates, Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella told DAILY TRIBUNE their end goal remains the same: Qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles (LA) Olympics.

“As usual, we’re preparing for the Olympics. We always try to deliver for our country’s sake,” Puentevella said in an online message.

“We don’t make noise. We just win medals. This is the sport for Filipinos.”

The goal is to surpass the two silvers and one bronze medal the Philippines won last year in Jiangshan, China.

Ramos and Pacaldo can use the Asian Championships as part of their buildup for bigger tournaments this year.

This Indian liftfest will serve as a qualifying for the Asian Games in Nagoya.

Also down the road is the IWF World Senior Championships in Ningbo, China from 27 October to 8 November and will serve as the first qualifier for the LA Games.