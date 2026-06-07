28th fatality recovered from collapsed Angeles building

Rescue teams recovered the body of the 28th fatality from the collapsed building in Barangay Balibago on the night of 6 June 2026, according to the Unified Command and Responsible Official Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II.
The victim was extricated from Quadrant 3 of ground zero at around 9:56 p.m. following continuing clearing, retrieval and recovery operations at the site.
Authorities said the body underwent the required documentation and was turned over for proper handling and identification procedures in coordination with the concerned agencies.
Search and retrieval operations remain ongoing as members of the Unified Command continue to clear the debris and search for any remaining victims.