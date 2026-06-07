28th fatality recovered from collapsed Angeles building

Rescue teams recovered the body of the 28th fatality from the collapsed building in Barangay Balibago on the night of 6 June 2026, according to the Unified Command and Responsible Official Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II.

The victim was extricated from Quadrant 3 of ground zero at around 9:56 p.m. following continuing clearing, retrieval and recovery operations at the site.