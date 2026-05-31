Seventh body recovered from collapsed Angeles City building

Rescue teams recovered another body on Saturday morning during search and retrieval operations at the site of the collapsed building in Barangay Balibago, raising the death toll to seven.
According to a report from the Unified Command, the victim was found at around 8 a.m. in Quadrant 2 of the collapsed structure.
The City Health Office conducted tagging and documentation procedures under the Disaster Victim Identification protocol to facilitate proper identification of the victim.
Mayor Jon Lazatin said responders also discovered a vaccination card in the area, which may help authorities identify the victim.
Search, rescue, retrieval, and clearing operations remain ongoing as emergency responders continue to look for other possible victims trapped beneath the rubble.