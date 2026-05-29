Ternocon exhibit celebrates Filipino fashion heritage at MOA

There is no better time for SM Mall of Asia, Bench, and the Cultural Center of the Philippines to open the Ternocon FILIPINIANA x OBRA exhibit than on National Flag Day, 28 May, at the Central Atrium of SM Mall of Asia.

The immersive fashion and art exhibition will run until Philippine Independence Day on 12 June 2026.

The exhibition highlights three foundational pillars of Philippine fashion: the terno, balintawak, and kimona.

The terno is characterized by its crisp, architectural butterfly sleeves and remains the undisputed icon of formal Philippine elegance.

For its part, the balintawak is the traditional country cousin of the terno, reimagined with a fresh dose of contemporary energy.

Meanwhile, the kimona takes on a new role as it is transformed from traditional home attire into formal wear.