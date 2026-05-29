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FASHION / BEAUTY

Ternocon exhibit celebrates Filipino fashion heritage at MOA

Terno and Kimona pieces displayed at the TernoCon 2026 "Filipiniana x Obra,"
Terno and Kimona pieces displayed at the TernoCon 2026 "Filipiniana x Obra," Photo courtesy of SM.
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There is no better time for SM Mall of Asia, Bench, and the Cultural Center of the Philippines to open the Ternocon FILIPINIANA x OBRA exhibit than on National Flag Day, 28 May, at the Central Atrium of SM Mall of Asia.

The immersive fashion and art exhibition will run until Philippine Independence Day on 12 June 2026.

The exhibition highlights three foundational pillars of Philippine fashion: the terno, balintawak, and kimona.

The terno is characterized by its crisp, architectural butterfly sleeves and remains the undisputed icon of formal Philippine elegance.

For its part, the balintawak is the traditional country cousin of the terno, reimagined with a fresh dose of contemporary energy.

Meanwhile, the kimona takes on a new role as it is transformed from traditional home attire into formal wear.

Terno and Kimona pieces displayed at the TernoCon 2026 "Filipiniana x Obra,"
Wearable expressions of the Filipiniana
Jared Servano's take on a Balintawak Filipinana dress at the FILIPINIANA x OBRA exhibit at Central Atrium of SM Mall of Asia.
Jared Servano's take on a Balintawak Filipinana dress at the FILIPINIANA x OBRA exhibit at Central Atrium of SM Mall of Asia. Photo by Gwen Bergado for DAILY TRIBUNE.
Jared Servano of South Cotabato presents his piece which is highlighted by the colors of the Philippine flag.
Jared Servano of South Cotabato presents his piece which is highlighted by the colors of the Philippine flag. Photo by Gwen Bergado for DAILY TRIBUNE.
Ezra Santos from South Cotabato showcases an elegant terno piece.
Ezra Santos from South Cotabato showcases an elegant terno piece. Photo by Gwen Bergado for DAILY TRIBUNE.
Makati City's Bryan Peralta who emerged as the Ternocon 2025 silver medalist drew his inspiration from National Artist José Joya and mesmerized by the deceptively random doodles of his New York Series.
Makati City's Bryan Peralta who emerged as the Ternocon 2025 silver medalist drew his inspiration from National Artist José Joya and mesmerized by the deceptively random doodles of his New York Series. Photo by Gwen Bergado for DAILY TRIBUNE.
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