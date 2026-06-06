San Juan flaunts might, runs over Quezon City

San Juan flaunted its depth and firepower in a 110-89 thumping of Quezon City to move closer to the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season leaders on Friday at the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan.

All of the 15 Knights fielded and scored four points or more as they extended their winning run to six and climbed to 8-1 in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

AC Soberano led the Knights’ balanced offense with 12 points and two assists and was chosen the SportsPlus Best Player over Patrick Sleat with 10 points and two assists, and Harold Alarcon, with 10 points and two rebounds.