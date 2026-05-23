San Juan, Pasig post contrasting victories

San Juan and Pasig took separate victory paths to move closer to the SportsPlus MPBL Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season leaders at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna on Friday.

The Knights found the shortcut and routed the Iloilo United Royals, 102-60, in the opener, while Pasig City went through overtime to nip Sarangani 10ACT, 96-93, in the second game.

Biñan showed its fiercest form yet and dumped Imus, 131-76, in the nightcap to sustain its climb in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.