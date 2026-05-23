San Juan, Pasig post contrasting victories

San Juan and Pasig took separate victory paths to move closer to the SportsPlus MPBL Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season leaders at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna on Friday.
The Knights found the shortcut and routed the Iloilo United Royals, 102-60, in the opener, while Pasig City went through overtime to nip Sarangani 10ACT, 96-93, in the second game.
Biñan showed its fiercest form yet and dumped Imus, 131-76, in the nightcap to sustain its climb in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.
Already way ahead, 83-52, San Juan bundled 13 points, sparked by three straight triples by James Kwekuteye, Raul Soyud and Reyland Torres, to seal its fourth straight win and rise to a 6-1 card.
The Knights trail the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo and the Gensan Warriors, both with 8-0 records, and the Quezon Huskers (5-0), and pace the Abra Solid North Weavers (5-1) in the chase for playoff spots.
AC Soberano hit all of his 15 points from afar and grabbed four rebounds to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player honors over fellow Knight Reyland Torres, who tallied 17 points, laced by five triples.
Other Knights who delivered were Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea with 12 points each, and Mike Philipps and Patric Sleat with nine points each, highlighted by one-handed slams for both.
Iloilo tumbled to 1-8 despite Kobe Bryant Pableo’s 20 points and 10 rebounds, Kyt Jimenez’s 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Richard Velchez’s 11 points and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, after trailing, 85-90, in extra time, Pasig, with John Felix Corpuz at the firing end, outgunned Sarangani, 11-3, in the last 3:18 to tally its fourth straight win and rise to 5-1.