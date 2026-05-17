Knights step on gas, rip Masskaras

San Juan went full throttle in the third quarter and battered Bacolod, 128-85, to gain ground in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season late Saturday at the Kamalig Sports Complex in Orion, Bataan.

Ahead, 61-50 at halftime, the Knights poured in 38 points against the Masskaras' 18 in the third to pull away for good and tally their fifth win against one loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

San Juan trailed Caloocan (7-0) in the North Division. Gensan (7-0) and Quezon Province (4-0) pace the South Division in the chase for playoff seats.