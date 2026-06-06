‘Pushers’ busted

According to police, an asset acting as a poseur-buyer successfully transacted with the suspects, leading to their arrest. Authorities classified the two as street-level individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

Recovered from the suspects were five sachets containing suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P107,000.

The seized items were brought to the appropriate forensic facility for laboratory examination, while the suspects remain under police custody.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspects.