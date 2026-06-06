Philracom ruling reduces Triple Crown 2nd leg field

Everest’s trainer, former jockey Renato “Egoy” Hipolito, criticized the regulator’s handling of the process. He noted that the horse had already passed its required barrier trial.

“Even though Philracom accepted our payment for the nomination and declaration of our horse, they excluded us from the drawing of lots before our appeal was even decided,” Hipolito said.

In the wake of the ruling, other changes to the lineup followed. Everest’s owner withdrew an additional entry, Bermuda Triangle, while another horse, Black Eagle, is expected to be scratched due to injury, leaving only three confirmed participants for the event, in first leg winner Isa Bell and her stablemate Sultan Bell as well as Gentle Dance.