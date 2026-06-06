Manila installing coastal warning sirens

The mayor said the warning system would primarily benefit families living in vulnerable coastal areas along Manila Bay and near the city’s pier districts.

“These are the areas where we will install the sirens, particularly communities frequently exposed to danger, such as families living in Isla Puting Bato and Parola, which may be severely affected by typhoons. At the first sound of the siren, it will serve as a warning for residents to evacuate and proceed to designated evacuation centers,” Moreno said.

The mayor said additional sirens would be installed in shoreline communities across Manila to enhance disaster preparedness and protect residents whenever storm warnings are raised to critical levels.

For his part, Angeles said the warning devices are designed to remain operational even during power outages because they are equipped with solar panels.

5-km radius

He added that each siren can cover an area with a radius of up to five kilometers, making them effective in reaching large numbers of residents during emergencies.

Moreno compared the warning system to air-raid and missile-alert sirens used in countries facing armed conflict, where residents immediately recognize the signal and know where to seek shelter.

“It is similar to what we see in news reports from countries at war, such as Israel, where sirens sound whenever missiles are incoming. Wherever people are, they immediately know where to go for protection and safety,” Moreno said.

The mayor stressed that the sirens are intended to save lives by providing residents with sufficient time to evacuate before disasters strike.

He also warned individuals against stealing or vandalizing the installations, saying those found responsible would face severe penalties from the city government.