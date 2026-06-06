Lechon, batchoy, halo-halo take center stage at Solaire's Independence Day spread

The resort's Fresh restaurant will hold a one-day "Araw ng Kalayaan, Served Generously" buffet on 12 June, featuring regional favorites such as Iloilo's La Paz Batchoy, Zamboanga's Satti, lechon, seafood dishes and Filipino desserts including halo-halo and bibingka.

Meanwhile, Oasis Garden Café will offer its "Freedom Feast," centered on roasted lechon belly with locally inspired stuffing options, paired with complimentary sago't gulaman and ginataang bilo-bilo.

Solaire said the Independence Day offerings aim to showcase the diversity of Philippine cuisine while celebrating Filipino heritage through food. The integrated resort currently operates 19 restaurants and bars within its Entertainment City property in Parañaque.