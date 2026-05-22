Solaire Resort North turns two with whopping P2 promos

It is not a joke: everyone head North – Solaire North, that is, for some awesome deals that are too good to miss.

How about a Two Peso Steak at Finestra and maybe a Two Peso shot of Dalmore whiskey at Skybar before that?

We’re in! But that, apparently, is not all, as there is also a Two Peso Macallan Shot at Quezon Club or Two Peso Draft Beer at the Pool Café!

Finestra, located at the 38th floor, has been a go-to dining destination for discerning palates. The high-ceilinged, beautifully designed restaurant boasts of the best view of the Quezon City skyline, including a breathtaking glimpse of the Sierra madre mountain range to the north.

Distinguishing itself in the last two years for its well-conceptualized menu that offers something different from its elder sister in Solaire Entertainment City in Pasay, Finestra in Quezon City has been drawing in a young, upwardly mobile crowd who favor its offers like the Aperitivo, available daily from 5 to 8 p.m. This is a menu that offers wines, aperitifs, spirits and signature zero-proof options, as well as modern bites inspired by Italy’s diverse culinary landscape.

Sample Ched de Cuisine Joel Manchia’s platefuls of hearty, savory bites from the North, Center, South and the Islands of Italy. Each platter comes with five appetizers, after which, for an added P1,200++, one may take it to dinner with a choice of pastas and a choice of mains.

But just for this weekend till Monday, get to experience a lot more as, across the property, Solaire Rewards Card Members are entitled to enjoy and experience these exclusive P2 treats with every P525++ spent in a single transaction at the following Solaire Resort North outlets:

Cafe Mangrove: Grandma's Sticky Toffee Pudding

Trattoria: Pizza (Funghi or Margherita)

Dolci: One scoop of Salted Caramel Gelato

Quezon Club: Macallan shot

Lucky Noodles: Siomai (three pieces)

Food Court: Soda or milk tea

Pool Cafe: Draft beer (Engkanto Solaire Lager)

Skybar: Dalmore shot

Finestra: Ribeye steak (100 g)

A “transcendent culinary experience” is what Solaire Resort North is calling it, and this could not be far truer.