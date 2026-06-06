Knockout King

Earlier, Filipinos Vince Paras and Kenneth Llover dropped their respective assignments, leaving Casimero as the only one with the chance of averting a shutout for the Filipino boxers who fought in the same show.

“I knew I would take him out. I already knew about it as early as the first round (when I knocked him down twice),” said the 37-yar-old Casimero, who boosted his win-loss-draw record to 36-5-1 with 25 knockouts.

It could not be determined what’s down the road for Casimero but the name of pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue kept cropping up.

“I don’t know what’s the plan of Kameda Promotions. It’s up to him although he knows what (fight) I want,” said Casimero, whose performance was widely applauded by the spectators, many of them Japanese and a large group of Filipinos who came to see his explosive fighting style.

Casimero claimed that following another smashing victory, Inoue will have enough reason to stay away from him.

“This win showed why Inoue is afraid of me.”

It was another eye-catching showing by Casimero, who immediately made his intentions clear by decking Nery down in the first 30 seconds of their bout. He would score two more knockdowns shortly thereafter.