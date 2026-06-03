Nery puts Casimero on pedestal

NAGOYA, Japan — Mexican banger Luis “Pantera” Nery swears his Filipino opponent Johnriel Casimero is armed and dangerous and that their 10-round featherweight clash this Saturday in nearby Tokoname will be an absolute war.

“He is tough and powerful and has a lot of experience,” Nery told Ring Star.

Nery and Casimero will square off at a catchweight of 124 pounds and there are rumors circulating that the winner could end up vying for a world crown next.