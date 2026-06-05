Casimero beats Nery on scales

There is no title at stake in this mouthwatering matchup but the excitement builds given Casimero’s reputation as a total performer and Nery’s war mentality on top of the ring.

“This is going to be easy work for me,” said Casimero, who made a slash-throat gesture to prove his point.

While Casimero was cool, calm and collected, Nery, rugged and heavy-handed, was a picture of frustration.

Casimero was a shade under 124 pounds but Nery came in more than three pounds over and he was given two hours to cut down to the agreed weight.

After one and half hours, the southpaw Nery came back and still weighed heavy.

“Only a small percentage of his weight was cut,” said a Team Casimero member who witnessed the second weighin.

Officials here also urged Nery not to weigh more than 134 pounds on the morning of the fight or face a stiff penalty.

Casimero, 37, enters the ring with a 35-5-1 win-loss-draw record with 24 knockouts.

Nery, younger by six years, parades a 37-2-0 mark with 28 knockouts.