Kevin Durant goes viral for hiding behind a bush after Nobu visit

The woman's identity and her relationship with Durant remain unknown.

The photos quickly spread across social media, with fans amused by the sight of the 6-foot-11 basketball star trying to conceal himself behind greenery that was noticeably shorter than he was.

"Apparently, that bush wasn't tall enough for a 7-footer," one fan joked on Facebook.

Known for keeping his personal life out of the spotlight, Durant has rarely been linked to public romances. One of the few previous dating rumors connected him with former WNBA player Liz Cambage after the two were spotted together at a Drake concert in 2025.