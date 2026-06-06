Kevin Durant goes viral for hiding behind a bush after Nobu visit

NBA superstar Kevin Durant has become the subject of online jokes after photos surfaced showing him attempting to hide behind a bush while leaving Nobu Malibu with an unidentified woman.
According to sports writer Jake Ferrer of the Daily Mail, Durant exited the celebrity hotspot on Tuesday evening and immediately ducked behind a tall shrub before a mystery woman walked out of the restaurant. The four-time Olympic gold medalist then followed closely behind her, and the pair left together in the same vehicle.
The woman's identity and her relationship with Durant remain unknown.
The photos quickly spread across social media, with fans amused by the sight of the 6-foot-11 basketball star trying to conceal himself behind greenery that was noticeably shorter than he was.
"Apparently, that bush wasn't tall enough for a 7-footer," one fan joked on Facebook.
Known for keeping his personal life out of the spotlight, Durant has rarely been linked to public romances. One of the few previous dating rumors connected him with former WNBA player Liz Cambage after the two were spotted together at a Drake concert in 2025.