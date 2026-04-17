LeBron labels Durant as ‘head of the snake’

In the 2012 Finals, James’ Miami Heat beat Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder. Five years later Durant’s Golden State Warriors beat James’s Cleveland Cavaliers in the championship series, repeating the feat the following season.

James has long voiced his admiration for Durant, his teammate on two Olympic gold medal-winning teams.

But the 41-year-old said the Lakers can’t afford to disregard Durant’s supporting cast.

“We know that he’s the head of the snake,” James said. “But it’s the Houston Rockets and they have some damn good players on their team.”

“It’s not just a KD team. It’s the whole group,” James added, calling out Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith in noting that “everyone who goes on the floor is a threat, and we have to be ready for that.”

The Rockets’ aggression could be particularly difficult for the Lakers to counter with key offensive assets Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined by injury.

Doncic has sought treatment in Europe in a bid to hasten his return from a hamstring strain and Reaves was also sidelined late in the regular season with an oblique muscle injury, with a return date for both still uncertain.

Lakers coach JJ Redick acknowledged that puts even more on the shoulders of James.

“We’re going to need him to facilitate. We’re going to need him to score,” Redick said. “We’re going to need him to defend and rebound.

“I think he recognizes the task at hand, and he’s very locked in.”

Durant, who arrived in Houston from Phoenix last July as part of a blockbuster seven-team deal, also downplayed any individual duel with James.