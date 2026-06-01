Volunteers mobilized amid Brigada Eskwela launch

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian told reporters at Bagong Silangan High School in Quezon City that the massive volunteer turnout shows welfare recipients are active partners in community development.

“Activities like this are important to show that even though they are receiving financial assistance from the government, they are also part of the solution to the everyday problems of communities and schools,” Gatchalian said.

“This is their way of giving back for the assistance they receive from the government,” he added.

The DSWD chief stressed that 4Ps beneficiaries frequently volunteer for school activities, including government-led feeding programs and managing school vegetable gardens.

Complementing the volunteer numbers, the Department of Labor and Employment will deploy at least 200,000 temporary workers nationwide starting Tuesday under its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers emergency employment program, known as TUPAD.

In a radio interview, newly appointed Labor Secretary Francis N. Tolentino said TUPAD workers will be assigned to their local schools to clean, repair classrooms, and ensure facilities are ready for students.

“A widespread TUPAD program will be launched in partnership with the Department of Education,” Tolentino said.

“This Brigada Eskwela initiative aims to provide nearly 200,000 jobs nationwide from June until school starts, or even while classes are ongoing. They will be the ones working and repairing classrooms in their respective areas.”