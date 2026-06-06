FLIRTING WITH DESTINY

“This is a Grand Slam, it’s best of five, things are going to happen, opponents are going to play better. I managed it,” Zverev said.

“I hope to play another great match on Sunday.”

Zverev will be a strong favorite when he faces Cobolli, against whom he holds a 3-1 winning record, to finally get over the line and lift a Slam trophy.

The world No. 3 was playing in his 11th Grand Slam semi-final and his experience showed against Czech youngster Mensik.

The 20-year-old, in the last four of a major for the first time, tired as the match went on as his previous exertions in Paris, including two five-set matches, took their toll.

Zverev has dealt well with the pressure of being the tournament favorite since the early exits of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, in the second and third rounds respectively.

He will face one last test of his mental strength on Court Philippe Chatrier in two days’ time, but should at least be fresh physically after reaching the final having only lost two sets in six matches.