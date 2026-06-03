Zverev boosts Grand Slam bid

The 29-year-old Zverev is the clear favorite for a maiden Grand Slam title. He has finished runner-up on three occasions, including at the 2024 French Open.

“I want to win the matches that are ahead of me, that is my goal, that is my aim,” said Zverev, who has only dropped one set en route to the Last Four.

It is the fifth time in six years he has made it to this stage in Paris.

“I’m happy to be in the semi-finals, for now,” he added.

For Jodar, the grind of back-to-back five-setters appeared to take its toll as he struggled to cope after blowing a 5-2 lead in the opening set under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 19-year-old Jodar was featuring at just his second major. He was ranked 707th in the world this time last year.

Zverev will next play Czech youngster Mensik after the 20-year-old upstaged Brazilian sensation Fonseca in the night match.

Mensik beat the 19-year-old Fonseca 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) to extend his best run at a Grand Slam.

“It was one of my best performances so far,” said Mensik, who needed seven match points to see off the stubborn Fonseca.