Massive collapse

“I don’t know when was the last time that happened to me that I lost 10 games in a row. I don’t know. I guess mentally I got into a very deep, deep, dark hole over there and I just couldn’t get back mentally on track.”

Sabalenka’s collapse on Court Philippe Chatrier was reminiscent of last year’s final when Coco Gauff battled back to beat the four-time major winner in three sets.

But this year’s defeat to 25th seed Shnaider will sting just as much as Sabalenka had entered the last eight as the overwhelming favorite to win Roland Garros, following the early exits of principal challengers Gauff, Iga Swiatek and world No. 2 Elena Rybakina.

“I don’t like easy wins, you know. I guess for me it’s about suffering, overcoming and getting it done,” Sabalenka said tongue-in-cheek.

Shnaider’s best previous performance in a major was a fourth-round run at the US Open in 2024.

But now the 22-year-old finds herself the favorite to reach the final at Roland Garros.

“It’s gonna be a big switch for me for tomorrow’s match,” Shnaider said.

“(I’m) happy for (Chwalinska). Yeah, I’m expecting a huge fight tomorrow. I feel like both of us are gonna be leaving it all out tomorrow with a huge opportunity in front of us.”