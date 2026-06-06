DMW shuts down 2 agencies over alleged illegal recruitment

According to the DMW, both establishments were allegedly conducting recruitment activities for overseas jobs without the necessary licenses and authority.

Investigators found that JLPT/JFT Training and Assessment Center was offering Japanese language training to aspiring overseas workers for a fee of P28,500 while allegedly promising jobs in Japan as dairy farmers, caregivers, and cleaners with monthly salaries ranging from P50,000 to P100,000.

Meanwhile, Anaya USA Visa Consultancy was allegedly recruiting workers for seasonal agricultural jobs in the United States, including fruit and vegetable harvesting, poultry farming, dairy and livestock production, greenhouse work, grain harvesting, and produce processing.

The consultancy reportedly promised wages ranging from $14 to $18 per hour, along with benefits such as free accommodation, transportation, insurance, legal assistance, and meals. Applicants were allegedly charged between P150,000 and P300,000, excluding medical expenses.

The closures were implemented through DMW Closure Orders Nos. 13 and 14, Series of 2026.