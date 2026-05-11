DMW shuts down agency for illegal recruitment scheme

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) shut down an unlicensed recruitment agency in the Sta. Cruz district of Manila on Monday for allegedly defrauding aspiring overseas workers with false promises of high-paying jobs.
Polaris Manpower and Documentation Services was reportedly offering positions in Taiwan, New Zealand and Canada, according to DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia.
“This is the result of thorough surveillance carried out by the Migrant Workers Protection Bureau following complaints from three victims of illegal recruitment,” Olalia said in an interview.
Officials said the firm used a “government track” modus operandi, falsely claiming to have connections within the DMW. Olalia clarified that legitimate government-to-government deployments do not involve private recruitment agencies and do not require placement fees.
“If this is a government-to-government deployment, there is no need to pay a placement fee,” Olalia said.
The agency allegedly charged applicants up to P260,000 in placement fees, promising hotel work in Taiwan or Canada with monthly salaries of P170,000. Victims reported being pressured to pay before receiving any employment contracts.
DMW Assistant Secretary Jerome Alcantara confirmed the agency is not licensed and warned the public that any private sector participation in a government-hire process is a “red flag.”
“Applicants should check the DMW website to see if an agency is licensed and if that license is still valid,” Alcantara said. “If you are asked for a very high placement fee without a contract, do not agree and report it to us immediately.”
Authorities attempted an entrapment operation at the site Monday, but no suspects were present to receive the marked money. Despite the empty office, the DMW vowed to pursue the individuals behind the operation.
“We will chase them and make sure they answer for their crime,” Alcantara said.
The DMW urged other victims of the agency to contact the department to file formal complaints and seek justice.