DMW shuts down agency for illegal recruitment scheme

“This is the result of thorough surveillance carried out by the Migrant Workers Protection Bureau following complaints from three victims of illegal recruitment,” Olalia said in an interview.

Officials said the firm used a “government track” modus operandi, falsely claiming to have connections within the DMW. Olalia clarified that legitimate government-to-government deployments do not involve private recruitment agencies and do not require placement fees.

“If this is a government-to-government deployment, there is no need to pay a placement fee,” Olalia said.

The agency allegedly charged applicants up to P260,000 in placement fees, promising hotel work in Taiwan or Canada with monthly salaries of P170,000. Victims reported being pressured to pay before receiving any employment contracts.