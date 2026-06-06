Cinemata holds first Asia-Pacific community gathering in Manila

Cinemata is stepping off the screen and into the real world. On June 10–11, 2026, the open-source video platform will host its first-ever Community Convening at the UGF Learning Commons, University of the Philippines Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, alongside the Digital Rights Asia-Pacific Assembly (DRAPAC26).

Since its launch by EngageMedia in 2021, Cinemata has defied the standard streaming blueprint. It doesn’t sell user data, and filmmakers keep total ownership of their work. Today, it serves as a vital library of over 7,200 social issue films spanning 30-plus countries.

Now, the people behind those films are meeting face-to-face. Filmmakers, educators, and advocates from across the Asia-Pacific—including the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, India, and Australia—are gathering at a time when storytelling is under fire from rising censorship, surveillance, and disinformation.

Over two days of panels, screenings, and workshops, this regional network will map out the future of independent cinema. Attendees will collaborate on a new shared governance model, debut Cinemata 3.0—an upgraded, highly accessible version of their open-source platform—and wrap up with a community signing ceremony to cement their shared commitment to public-interest storytelling.

The full program is now live on the Cinemata website.