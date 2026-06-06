Three arrested in Tuguegarao for theft, gun and drug offenses

The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on June 5, 2026, along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Libag Norte.

According to the initial investigation, personnel at the Tuguegarao City Command Center monitored through the CCTV system a white Toyota HiAce Commuter van bearing plate number NXV 9376, which had reportedly been linked to a crude oil theft incident in the city.

While under surveillance, one of the occupants was seen alighting from the vehicle and proceeding toward a nearby cellular site. The information was immediately relayed to police personnel assigned in the area, who responded and coordinated with SWAT operatives.

The suspects were subsequently apprehended at the scene.

A search conducted on the vehicle and the arrested individuals led to the seizure of several items, including suspected illegal drugs and improvised firearms.

Recovered drug evidence included five heat-sealed plastic sachets containing white crystalline substances suspected to be illegal drugs. Authorities estimated the total weight at approximately five grams, with a standard drug price of around P34,000.

Police also recovered two improvised caliber .22 rifles, 12 rounds of caliber .22 ammunition, two mobile phones, 11 empty plastic gallons of various colors, two hoses, a vehicle plate bearing the number NBF 2184, and the white Toyota HiAce Commuter van allegedly used by the suspects.

The attempted theft victim was identified as Sydney Sereno Uy, 53, a field operations engineer employed by Edge Point Towers and a resident of Iguig, Cagayan.

The seized evidence was marked and inventoried at the scene in the presence of the suspects and witnesses, including Barangay Chairman Edwin Allam of Libag Norte and Department of Justice representative Maricar Adarme.

The suspects and the confiscated items were later brought to the Tuguegarao City Police Station Downtown for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges.

Authorities said the suspects may face charges for attempted theft, violation of Republic Act No. 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), and Section 11 of Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).