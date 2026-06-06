Baguio sees more stalled PPP projects

The lone project showing tangible progress is the P1.18-billion Baguio City Integrated Terminal, which aims to help ease traffic congestion in the central business district. A lease agreement between the city government and Megawide Construction Corp. was signed in January 2026.

However, the project remains in the design revision stage despite the creation of a project steering group through an executive order. Physical construction has yet to begin.

Three other projects remain tied up in approval processes.

The P2.53-billion Smart Urban Mobility Project proposed by Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. has been returned to the mayor’s office pending approval by the local development council and compliance with a city council requirement for a proof of concept.

Meanwhile, the P1.27-billion Asin Hydroelectric Power Plants project of Repower Energy Development Corp. is awaiting city council approval, while the proposed P18-billion Bulk Water Supply Project has only recently completed its feasibility study and has yet to be elevated for regional development council consideration.

Four projects have already failed to move forward, representing billions of pesos in unrealized investments.