Alan asks Win to find the key to the impasse

Cayetano maintained that he is the legitimate Senate leader, and quoted the Constitution, saying, “the Senate shall elect its President and the House of Representatives its Speaker by majority votes of all its members.”

“The Constitution gives power to the Senate Rules, which both say that votes should be 13. If there are no 13 votes, then you are fake,” Cayetano said in Filipino.

He also lambasted Senator Sherwin Tulfo for saying that he would order the arrest of senators who would hold a hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee other than him, having been elected as chairman under the Gatchalian wing with 12 votes.

“Even during Martial Law, walang official ang nagsabing kukwelyuhan ko yan at ako mismo ang aaresto, etc. Incredibly, you have a human being speaking like that. Yung ganung mental state ng isang Senator tapos sya ang magiging chairman, walang makaka-guarantee ng inyong safety don,” he said.

Senator Tulfo will spearhead a separate Blue-Ribbon Committee hearing for the flood-control controversy on Monday, 8 June, in which he said all Senators are invited to attend.

Cayetano then hit Senator Panfilo Lacson when he said that the Senate’s reputation was already tarnished and wrecked.

“It was you who wrecked the Senate through false witness testimony using the Blue Ribbon against our colleagues. Every time the truth is about to come out, our institutions are being weakened,” he said.

He also said that the bottom line of the Senate impasse is the fear of having another Duterte administration.

“What is happening now is that, for fear na magkaroon ulit ng Duterte administration, kampi na lang tayo sa Malacañang,” he said, saying that former staunch critics of the Marcos family are now leaning to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., namely Senators Bam Aquino and Riza Hontiveros, and former Senate President Franklin Drilon, among others.

“Do you want a senate that will cover up the truth?” he asked.

He maintained that Gatchalian wing has the blessing of Malacanang.

“Sino pa ba ang pwedeng magpadala ng NBI ng dalawang araw, diba Malakanyang? San ba nag meeting yung 11, diba sa Malakanyang din? Kung mahal nyo si Senator Win, wag nyong sirain ang future,” Cayetano said.

“The problem with Malacanang is that they are bending the law and the Constitution, which is weakening institutions,” Cayetano said, about the legitimacy of the quorum of 12 that the Gatchalian wing is fighting for and holding on.

Cayetano said when he was tasked to be the leader of the Senate, he had to say yes, although he knew that he “wouldn’t enjoy the perks, face complaints, be jailed, and intimidated.”

“But I have to be strong and put my whole faith in God,” he said.