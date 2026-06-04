Battle over Senate mace turns lethal

Remulla attempted to physically block Padilla and Padilla’s group from proceeding toward the Senate plenary hall, where the hearing was scheduled.

At one point, Remulla and Padilla engaged in a shouting match as they made their way toward the second floor of the Senate building.

With the help of Cayetano and Padilla, the 18 Marines eventually forced their way into the Senate and proceeded to the plenary hall.

Remulla denied any intent to obstruct. “I was walking out when I was pushed aside,” he said. “How can I do that? I was alone.”

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At the hearing, Cayetano maintained that he remains the legitimate head of the Senate despite a leadership shake-up that saw Senator Win Gatchalian take the oath as Senate president pro tempore and acting Senate president.

Cayetano made the remarks during a press conference on the Senate floor alongside Senator Rodante Marcoleta.

Opening his statement, Cayetano said that while he may have a “kingdom,” he has never acted as a king.

“A Senate controlled by Malacañang is not a true Senate,” he said.

He was referring to Wednesday’s Senate proceedings, during which committee leadership positions were declared vacant and reassigned, including the Blue Ribbon Committee now headed by Sen. Erwin Tulfo.

“Things are happening behind the scenes. That’s why I say res ipsa loquitur. Read between the lines and you’ll understand what happened,” Cayetano said.