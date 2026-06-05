Why AI could be the secret weapon of small businesses

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming a key business tool for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), helping companies improve efficiency, automate routine tasks and make faster decisions, according to an executive of chipmaker AMD.
Alexey Navolokin, general manager for Asia-Pacific at AMD, said AI is no longer a technology reserved for large corporations. Instead, it is increasingly being adopted by smaller businesses seeking to maximize limited resources and adapt to fast-changing market conditions.
“AI is consolidating itself as a strategic ally for companies that need to do more with less and make better-informed decisions in less time,” Navolokin said.
He noted that one of the biggest shifts is the emergence of AI-powered personal computers capable of processing workloads directly on the device rather than relying solely on cloud-based services. According to AMD, local AI processing can improve speed, enable offline functionality and provide greater control over sensitive business data. Navolokin added that businesses should now view PC upgrades as strategic investments, with factors such as AI capabilities, security, performance and scalability becoming increasingly important as organizations prepare for wider AI adoption.