Why AI could be the secret weapon of small businesses

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming a key business tool for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), helping companies improve efficiency, automate routine tasks and make faster decisions, according to an executive of chipmaker AMD.

Alexey Navolokin, general manager for Asia-Pacific at AMD, said AI is no longer a technology reserved for large corporations. Instead, it is increasingly being adopted by smaller businesses seeking to maximize limited resources and adapt to fast-changing market conditions.