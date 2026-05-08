AMD eyes AI future in space computing

AMD said the same edge-computing principles it uses for PCs, industrial systems, and embedded devices are now being adapted for space workloads.

The company is also looking further ahead toward large-scale orbital computing systems powered by solar energy and cooled by space’s natural environment.

Papermaster noted that future orbital data centers would likely rely on modular systems connected through high-speed optical links instead of a single massive station. One of the biggest engineering hurdles, he said, remains thermal management, since heat cannot dissipate naturally in a vacuum.

AMD has already supplied technology for NASA missions, including the Mars rovers and Artemis II program.

The company said its long-term goal is to create scalable and open AI systems that can support missions from Earth to orbit and beyond.