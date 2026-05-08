AMD eyes AI future in space computing

Chipmaker AMD is pushing artificial intelligence deeper into space, betting that edge computing and even future orbital data centers could redefine how missions operate beyond Earth.
In an essay published by AMD Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster, the company said AI systems in satellites and spacecraft will increasingly process and analyze data directly in orbit instead of relying heavily on Earth-based data centers.
Papermaster said space represents the “ultimate edge environment,” where limited power, delayed communications, and harsh operating conditions make on-board AI essential.
“Edge processing helps spacecraft and satellites interpret data locally and act on it,” he said, noting that AI can prioritize urgent events such as wildfire detection or identify anomalies before failures occur.
AMD said the same edge-computing principles it uses for PCs, industrial systems, and embedded devices are now being adapted for space workloads.
The company is also looking further ahead toward large-scale orbital computing systems powered by solar energy and cooled by space’s natural environment.
Papermaster noted that future orbital data centers would likely rely on modular systems connected through high-speed optical links instead of a single massive station. One of the biggest engineering hurdles, he said, remains thermal management, since heat cannot dissipate naturally in a vacuum.
AMD has already supplied technology for NASA missions, including the Mars rovers and Artemis II program.
The company said its long-term goal is to create scalable and open AI systems that can support missions from Earth to orbit and beyond.