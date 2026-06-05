Upi town declared insurgency-free following small arms management program

The municipality of Upi in Maguindanao del Norte has been formally declared insurgency-free after attaining stable internal peace and security status, local officials announced.

Local leaders attributed the milestone to sustained collaboration among the Philippine government, security forces, local communities and international development partners.

The declaration is considered a major breakthrough in the normalization track of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, highlighting progress in ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

The development comes as the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues to reaffirm its commitment to the Bangsamoro peace process.

Concurrently, development interventions supported by the government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme seek to strengthen security and economic opportunities in conflict-affected communities.

Among the initiatives cited during the declaration ceremony was the Assistance for Security, Peace, Integration and Recovery for Advancing Human Security in BARMM project. The Japan-funded UNDP program promotes small arms and light weapons management alongside peacebuilding and livelihood interventions.

Marcos has consistently assured Bangsamoro leaders of the national government's commitment to sustaining peace gains in the region.

"I assure the BTA and all the Bangsamoro people of this administration's full and unwavering commitment to the peace process and the BARMM," Marcos said, referring to the Bangsamoro Transition Authority.

Anton Lagdameo Jr., special assistant to the president, underscored the necessity of continued cooperation among stakeholders to sustain stability.

"The progress we have seen in BARMM is a product of cooperation, trust and shared vision," Lagdameo said. "The national government and the president remain fully supportive of the region's transition efforts."

Upi Mayor Ma. Rona Cristina Piang-Flores described the declaration as the result of years of collective effort to build a safer community.

"Today not only marks the culmination of this meaningful program, but the beginning of bigger opportunities and renewed hope for every family and the community in Upi," Piang-Flores said.

Under the ASPIRE project, small arms and light weapons management initiatives began in Upi in November 2024. The program facilitated the registration of 648 firearms, including 490 voluntarily surrendered weapons and 158 stenciled firearms.

Agriculture remains the primary livelihood in Upi, which is home to Moro, Indigenous Peoples and settler communities.

As part of the program, participating firearm owners received livelihood assistance, including farm equipment, agricultural inputs, carpentry and sewing tools, and motorcycles.

The municipal government also received agricultural machinery and transport equipment to support local development initiatives.

Bangsamoro leaders said Upi demonstrates how security measures can be reinforced through community engagement and economic assistance.

BTA member Ramon Piang Sr. expressed hope that similar interventions could be expanded across the region.

"One message is clear: you want a peaceful life," Piang said, acknowledging the community members who surrendered weapons. "After years of witnessing violence, we want peace as we navigate the ongoing peace process."

Meantime, Maguindanao del Norte Governor Datu Tucao Mastura said the initiative showed how development programs can complement security efforts.

Aliudin Harron, head of secretariat for the Moro Islamic Liberation Front's Joint Normalization Committee, stressed that lasting peace requires inclusive governance and economic access.

"We've seen that peace becomes much more stable and lasting when it is built on a foundation of livelihoods, education, essential services and a government that includes everyone," Harron said.

The declaration ceremony was attended by representatives from the Philippine Army’s 6th Infantry Division, the Police Regional Office-BARMM, the Joint Peace and Security Committee, the Joint Normalization Committee, and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity.