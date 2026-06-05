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T.O.P to hold free fan event for 10,000 fans in Japan

KPOP artist T.O.P.
KPOP artist T.O.P.Photo courtesy of T.O.P/Twitter
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K-pop artist T.O.P is set to stage a large-scale free fan meeting in Japan as a special event for his official fan club members, bringing together around 10,000 attendees.

KPOP artist T.O.P.
T.O.P to hold free event for 10,000 fans in Japan

The event will take place on 9 July at 6 p.m. at Pia Arena MM in Yokohama, and will be open exclusively to registered members of his Japanese fan community. The program will include talk segments and interactive portions, with a local MC guiding the event. Fan club reservations open on 5 June.

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The appearance follows T.O.P’s recent solo comeback with his album Another Dimension, which has gained strong international streaming numbers since its release in April. 

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