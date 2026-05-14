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'One Piece' star Mackenyu to meet fans in Manila

Mackenyu Arata.
Mackenyu Arata. Photograph courtesy of IG/Mackenyu
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Japanese actor Mackenyu Arata is headed to Manila for his fan event, P1ECE OF YU: Mackenyu Fan Meet, happening on 29 August at The Theatre at Solaire.

Best known globally for portraying swordsman Roronoa Zoro in the live-action adaptation of One Piece, Mackenyu has built a strong international following through his mix of action-heavy performances and charismatic screen presence. The actor, son of late martial arts icon Sonny Chiba, first gained attention in Japanese cinema through films such as Chihayafuru, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final and Knights of the Zodiac.

Apart from his movie projects, Mackenyu has also appeared in several Japanese dramas and anime adaptations.

Ticketing details are yet to be announced.

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Mackenyu Arata
P1ECE OF YU: Mackenyu Fan Meet
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