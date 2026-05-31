Love triangle turns deadly in Antipolo stabbing

Initial investigation, based on CCTV footage obtained from a nearby computer shop, showed the victim entering the establishment armed with a knife.

Upon noticing the victim's presence, the suspect immediately stood up and drew a knife from the side of his shorts. The two then engaged in a knife fight, during which both sustained injuries.

The victim, identified only by the alias Gilberto, suffered a serious stab wound to the chest. The suspect, identified as alias Anthony, sustained an injury near his upper eyebrow.

Both men were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect was undergoing medical treatment at the time of the investigation, while the victim later succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at about 4:29 p.m.

Further investigation revealed that the two men had an existing grudge. Authorities said the victim's former live-in partner is now the current partner of the suspect.

After receiving treatment, the suspect was brought to the Antipolo Component City Police Station for proper disposition.

He is currently under police custody while investigators prepare the necessary documents for the filing of appropriate charges before the Office of the City Prosecutor.