TAIWAN BY HAND

Speaking at the event, Culture Center director Eric Po-chih Chuang noted that cultural festivals offer valuable opportunities to connect language learning with history, traditions and everyday life.

“Like many Filipino celebrations that bring families and communities together, Taiwan’s Dragon Boat Festival emphasizes remembrance, gratitude, community spirit and the sharing of food,” Chuang said.

“Through activities such as zongzi-making, students can experience culture in a meaningful and memorable way while developing language skills.”

He encouraged teachers to integrate cultural themes into language instruction and take advantage of the digital resources available through Taiwan’s HuayuWorld platform (https://www.huayuworld.org/), which offers a wide range of teaching materials and multimedia content.

The center also provided supplementary educational resources for participants to use in their classrooms.

The workshop was led by Mei-Chuan Huang, a teacher from Hope Christian High School, who introduced the history, legends and customs associated with the Dragon Boat Festival through videos and interactive discussions.

Participants then took part in a hands-on session learning how to wrap zongzi, the traditional sticky rice dumpling that has become one of the festival’s most recognizable symbols.