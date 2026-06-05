HALLYU GETS PERSONAL

The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines expanded its cultural outreach through new partnerships with Museo Pambata and De La Salle College of Saint Benilde, bringing Korean traditions, food and family-centered activities to Filipino audiences in two programs held over the past week.

The initiatives, conducted with Museo Pambata in Manila and the School of Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management of DLS-CSB, reflect the center’s continuing effort to deepen cultural exchanges beyond language classes and traditional performances.

On 29 May, dozens of families gathered at Museo Pambata for “Sama-Sama: A Philippines-Korea Family Month Celebration,” an event built around storytelling sessions, traditional games and hands-on creative activities from both countries.