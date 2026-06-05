HALLYU GETS PERSONAL

The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines expanded its cultural outreach through new partnerships with Museo Pambata and De La Salle College of Saint Benilde, bringing Korean traditions, food and family-centered activities to Filipino audiences in two programs held over the past week.
The initiatives, conducted with Museo Pambata in Manila and the School of Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management of DLS-CSB, reflect the center’s continuing effort to deepen cultural exchanges beyond language classes and traditional performances.
On 29 May, dozens of families gathered at Museo Pambata for “Sama-Sama: A Philippines-Korea Family Month Celebration,” an event built around storytelling sessions, traditional games and hands-on creative activities from both countries.
Children and parents took part in cultural activities designed to introduce Korean traditions while drawing connections to familiar Filipino family experiences.
On 2 June, the center shifted its focus to culinary education through “Flavors of Wellness,” a workshop for culinary arts students at Saint Benilde’s Angelo King International Center.
The session explored jang, the fermented sauces that form the backbone of Korean cooking, including doenjang, ganjang and gochujang. Led by Korean chef Lily Min, who has more than three decades of experience teaching Korean cuisine, the workshop combined lectures on food history and culture with practical cooking demonstrations.
Students prepared traditional dishes including doenjangguk, jeyukbokkeum and bulgogi while learning techniques and ingredients commonly used in Korean kitchens.
The two programs highlighted the growing demand for Korean cultural and culinary experiences in the Philippines, where interest in Korean language, food and entertainment has surged in recent years.
For the Korean Cultural Center, the partnerships mark another step in bringing cultural exchange into schools, museums and community spaces across the country.