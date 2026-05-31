Espenilla, Cadag deliver breakthrough medals

HONG KONG — Ana Bhianca Espenilla and Jerico Cadag rose to the occasion, delivering silver and bronze medals that underscored the promise of Philippine athletics at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships.

For Espenilla, the moment came when she least expected it. The 19-year-old javelin thrower from Tigao Island, Masbate had struggled through her first five attempts, her best mark stuck at 47.71 meters, far from medal contention.

But on her sixth and final throw, Espenilla unleashed a personal-best 52.20 meters at the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, catapulting her to the silver medal and the biggest podium finish of her young career.