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Sweet return: Azucar reclaims Rockwell

The successful opening weeks underscored the brand’s enduring legacy at Power Plant Mall, leaving fashion enthusiasts inspired and eagerly anticipating the brand’s upcoming summer drops.
AZUCAR'S ‘Women in Style’ pop-up launch event at the Power Plant Mall in Rockwell Center.
AZUCAR'S ‘Women in Style’ pop-up launch event at the Power Plant Mall in Rockwell Center.Photographs courtesy of Azucar
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The glamorous return of Azucar to Power Plant Mall in Rockwell Center was spectacularly celebrated through its “Women in Style” pop-up launch event, captivating guests across two exclusive dates last 9 and 13 May. 

Marking a stylish homecoming for fashion designer Arleen Sipat-Sutton, the event brought together Manila’s discerning crowd to experience a fresh, travel-ready collection of limited ready-to-wear pieces focused on modern, luxurious femininity. The opening dates transformed the retail space into a vibrant hub of fashion, creativity and connection as patrons eagerly previewed the brand’s mindful resort aesthetics and sophisticated style evolution.

AZUCAR'S ‘Women in Style’ pop-up launch event at the Power Plant Mall in Rockwell Center.
Sole identity
LYNETTE Ng, Jenny Tan, Grace Borlongan, Juliet Alcantor and Sandy Yu.
LYNETTE Ng, Jenny Tan, Grace Borlongan, Juliet Alcantor and Sandy Yu.

Attuned to the celebratory atmosphere, the launch stood out as a brilliant multi-brand collaboration featuring highly-curated partnerships with local favorites like WH Jewels, The Arao Life, Light It Up Solano and 17 Hacienda Mar. Attendees immersed themselves in a lifestyle shopping experience that seamlessly paired Azucar’s chic silhouettes with fine jewelry and lifestyle accents. The successful opening weeks underscored the brand’s enduring legacy at Power Plant Mall, leaving fashion enthusiasts inspired and eagerly anticipating the brand’s upcoming summer drops.

AZUCAR'S ‘Women in Style’ pop-up launch event at the Power Plant Mall in Rockwell Center.
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MITSY Navales-Antolin, Cory, Alex and Bea Marquez and Ting de Jesus.
MITSY Navales-Antolin, Cory, Alex and Bea Marquez and Ting de Jesus.
MYRA Garcia, Ronette Zurbito, Dawa Sangalang and Swen Santos.
MYRA Garcia, Ronette Zurbito, Dawa Sangalang and Swen Santos.
TIFANY Gatchalian, Salome Uy, Aileen Yu, Anette Gatchalian and Michelle Yap.
TIFANY Gatchalian, Salome Uy, Aileen Yu, Anette Gatchalian and Michelle Yap.
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VICKY Marchadesch, Marissa Gorriceta, Macy Vida, Arleen Sutton and Bettina Gorriceta.
CHERYL Glazer and Chin Uy Simpson.
CHERYL Glazer and Chin Uy Simpson.
CRIS and Ana Dizon.
CRIS and Ana Dizon.
HANNAE Cayugan
HANNAE Cayugan
KATH Garcia-Lacson and Anna San Luis.
KATH Garcia-Lacson and Anna San Luis.
Power Plant Mall Fashion
Azucar Rockwell
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