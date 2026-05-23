Sweet return: Azucar reclaims Rockwell

The glamorous return of Azucar to Power Plant Mall in Rockwell Center was spectacularly celebrated through its “Women in Style” pop-up launch event, captivating guests across two exclusive dates last 9 and 13 May.

Marking a stylish homecoming for fashion designer Arleen Sipat-Sutton, the event brought together Manila’s discerning crowd to experience a fresh, travel-ready collection of limited ready-to-wear pieces focused on modern, luxurious femininity. The opening dates transformed the retail space into a vibrant hub of fashion, creativity and connection as patrons eagerly previewed the brand’s mindful resort aesthetics and sophisticated style evolution.