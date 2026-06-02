PSY faces legal scrutiny over alleged prescription issue

South Korean music icon PSY is making headlines after being referred to prosecutors over allegations tied to prescription medication practices, police said on 2 June.

Authorities reportedly accused the “Gangnam Style” hitmaker, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, of allegedly receiving psychotropic medications through proxy prescription and collection between 2022 and 2025, raising concerns over possible violations of South Korea’s medical law.

According to reports, investigators claim that medications, including sleeping pills and anti-anxiety drugs, were allegedly obtained without the legally required face-to-face consultations, while staff members reportedly picked up prescriptions on his behalf.

PSY’s agency, PNation, has since addressed the issue, saying the company will cooperate with authorities as the legal process moves forward.

The agency also emphasized that the matter remains under investigation, with no final ruling or conviction made.

The case has sparked attention online, as fans await further developments involving one of K-pop’s most recognizable global stars.