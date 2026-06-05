PNP probes inter-regional smuggling patterns after another smuggled cigarette haul in Mindanao

He added that investigators are examining possible links between recent cases to establish whether common routes and groups are involved.

“Given recent anti-smuggling operations in different parts of Mindanao, we are examining possible patterns, routes, and common actors to establish whether these incidents are linked to a broader criminal organization,” Nartatez said.

The recent operation was carried out in Barangay Lapas, Carmen, Davao del Norte, at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday by personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group’s Regional Field Unit 11 (CIDG-RFU 11), in coordination with the Carmen Municipal Police Station and the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) Davao del Norte.

Arrested during the operation were Aldasil Eron Illih, 24, captain of the barge; Himer Said Jikiran, 31, boat mechanic; Abdulhaid Mali Sawaba, 20, assistant boat captain; Dilis S. Jaji, 20, laborer; Sherwin Sappayani Mohammad, 26, laborer; Excer Sawade Mansari, 52; Marjun Nun Abdul, 46; and Alamunir Sala Parantes, 42.

Police said the suspects were allegedly involved in the transport and handling of smuggled cigarettes believed to have originated from Jolo, Sulu.

Seized during the operation were a jungkong boat marked “MJ Nur-Aira,” two red container vans, an Isuzu Travis L300 van, two Nissan Navara pickup trucks, approximately 900 master cases of assorted cigarettes, eight smartphones, and several tactical items.

“This successful operation demonstrates the PNP’s unwavering commitment to combating smuggling and other forms of organized criminal activity. We commend our CIDG, local police units, and partner agencies for their swift and coordinated action that prevented these illegal goods from reaching the market,” Nartatez said.