Scorpions lift UCAL 3x3 title

Less than a month after regaining its basketball crown, Centro Escolar University displayed its championship pedigree once again to likewise reign in the 3x3 competition of the PGFlex-Universities and Colleges Athletic League Season 8 on Tuesday at the Manila Central University Gym in Caloocan.

With Kurt Miranda leading the assault, the Scorpions outplayed the Philippine Women’s University Patriots, 21-14, to become the second school to win the 3x3 title after University of Batangas last season.