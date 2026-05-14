Scorpions lift UCAL 3x3 title

Less than a month after regaining its basketball crown, Centro Escolar University displayed its championship pedigree once again to likewise reign in the 3x3 competition of the PGFlex-Universities and Colleges Athletic League Season 8 on Tuesday at the Manila Central University Gym in Caloocan.
With Kurt Miranda leading the assault, the Scorpions outplayed the Philippine Women’s University Patriots, 21-14, to become the second school to win the 3x3 title after University of Batangas last season.
Quick as lighting, Miranda erupted for 10 points while Renz Bernardo ably backed him up with seven points and Nexel Aguillo contributing three points.
Joey Omaga paced the PWU Patriots with six points.
Tournament director Horacio and chief finance officer Berrnard Yang awarded the championship trophy to the new champions.
Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas salvaged third after beating Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas, 21-16.