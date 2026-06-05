Over 3.6k Sulu educators trained on new curriculum

IN PHOTOS | The Department of Education has successfully rolled out a strategic training initiative for over 3,600 teachers and school heads in Sulu to effectively implement the Revised K-10 and Strengthened Senior High School curriculums. Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized that equipping educators with a deeper mastery of the updated standards is vital to translating national policies into real classroom transformation and improving learner outcomes. DepEd PH

Lisa Marie Apacible









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A total of 3,648 teachers and school heads in Sulu have completed a series of training sessions on the Department of Education (DepEd)’s revised K-10 curriculum and strengthened Senior High School (SHS) program, as the agency steps up preparations for nationwide implementation of its curriculum reforms.



During the 28 May to 5 June training, DepEd said the rollout in Sulu forms part of a broader effort to align classroom instruction with updated learning standards under the revised K-10 and SHS frameworks.



DepEd expands tutor network for summer remediation program "By equipping our educators in Sulu with a deeper mastery of these revised curricular standards, we are translating national policy into real classroom transformation,” said Education Secretary Sonny Angara.



The K-10 training sessions gathered 2,583 teachers, while 1,065 SHS and selected Technology and Livelihood Education educators took part in a separate phase focused on senior high school implementation.



The sessions covered revised competencies, instructional planning, teaching strategies, and assessment approaches intended to standardize delivery across schools.###