Over 3.6k Sulu educators trained on new curriculum

A total of 3,648 teachers and school heads in Sulu have completed a series of training sessions on the Department of Education (DepEd)’s revised K-10 curriculum and strengthened Senior High School (SHS) program, as the agency steps up preparations for nationwide implementation of its curriculum reforms.
During the 28 May to 5 June training, DepEd said the rollout in Sulu forms part of a broader effort to align classroom instruction with updated learning standards under the revised K-10 and SHS frameworks.
"By equipping our educators in Sulu with a deeper mastery of these revised curricular standards, we are translating national policy into real classroom transformation,” said Education Secretary Sonny Angara.
The K-10 training sessions gathered 2,583 teachers, while 1,065 SHS and selected Technology and Livelihood Education educators took part in a separate phase focused on senior high school implementation.
The sessions covered revised competencies, instructional planning, teaching strategies, and assessment approaches intended to standardize delivery across schools.###