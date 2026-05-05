DepEd expands tutor network for summer remediation program

“Sa bawat batang umaangat, may mga guro at tutor na nagtitiyaga at naglalaan ng oras,” Angara said.

The Philippines ranked among the lowest-performing countries in global large-scale assessments such as the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), particularly in reading, mathematics, and science—findings that have intensified pressure on education officials to accelerate recovery efforts.

DepEd said end-of-school-year assessments show early gains, with about 4.5 million learners improving in literacy and numeracy, reducing the number of struggling students from 6.7 million to 2.2 million.

However, officials acknowledged that progress has been uneven, with older learners and those in resource-constrained schools continuing to lag behind.

The department has also flagged difficulties in teaching higher-order competencies such as critical thinking and problem-solving, particularly in mathematics.

By expanding the tutor network, DepEd aims to provide more individualized instruction, a method widely cited in education research as effective in improving foundational skills.

The program also serves as a training ground for future educators. Pre-service teachers gain practical experience, while veteran teachers provide mentorship and technical guidance—an arrangement DepEd sees as strengthening both immediate learning outcomes and the long-term teaching workforce.

The initiative is backed by Republic Act No. 12028, which institutionalizes structured remediation nationwide.

DepEd said that while early improvements are encouraging, sustained intervention will be critical, particularly as students transition to higher grade levels where learning demands intensify.

The department emphasized that the success of the summer program will depend on how effectively its expanded tutor network can deliver consistent, quality instruction across diverse school settings.