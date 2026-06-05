Marcos: P1.30 Trillion allotted for education

To advance the education sector in the Philippines, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that his government had allotted approximately P1.30 trillion for education, an increase of several million compared to the P1.055 trillion allocated in 2025.
“This year, we have allotted over P1.30 trillion for the advancement of education—affirming our belief that the progress of our nation begins with the empowerment of its people,” President Marcos said during his speech at the 3rd Commencement Exercises of the West Visayas State University (WVSU) College of Law in Iloilo City.
“This Administration recognizes that the strength of our justice system depends greatly on the quality of those who will serve within it. And that is why we continue to improve the field by investing in education and institutional reform,” he added.
To recall, President Marcos said that this year’s national budget has the largest allocation for the education sector, amounting to P1.345 trillion, equivalent to 4.36 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.
The country exceeded the global benchmark for education spending for the first time in its history.
Through the said budget, Marcos said the government can hire more public-school teachers to reduce their overall workload; implement learning recovery in reading, math, and science; expand school-based feeding programs; and construct more classrooms.
First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, who also serves as a faculty member of the university, joined the President at the event, together with several government officials.
President Marcos also led the inauguration of the WVSU's new College of Law building, which Marcos said reflects the government's commitment to investing in future generations of Filipino lawyers and public servants.
Designed to support both academic excellence and practical training, the four-story building houses six classrooms with a capacity of 40 students each, a dedicated review room, two moot courts, offices, and other essential facilities.