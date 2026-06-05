Marcos: P1.30 Trillion allotted for education

To advance the education sector in the Philippines, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that his government had allotted approximately P1.30 trillion for education, an increase of several million compared to the P1.055 trillion allocated in 2025.

“This year, we have allotted over P1.30 trillion for the advancement of education—affirming our belief that the progress of our nation begins with the empowerment of its people,” President Marcos said during his speech at the 3rd Commencement Exercises of the West Visayas State University (WVSU) College of Law in Iloilo City.

“This Administration recognizes that the strength of our justice system depends greatly on the quality of those who will serve within it. And that is why we continue to improve the field by investing in education and institutional reform,” he added.