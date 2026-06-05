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Kendall eonnie?

Jenner is currently at the center of dating rumors with actor Jacob Elordi after the two were spotted together in Japan.
KENDALL Jenner
KENDALL JennerPhoto courtesy of Kendall Jenner/FB
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Kendall Jenner has been named the first global ambassador of South Korean skincare brand, marking a major milestone for the company as it continues its rapid international expansion. The partnership reflects the growing global reach of Korean beauty and its increasing alignment with high-profile international figures.

KENDALL Jenner
Jennie shares body care habits behind her signature glow

Known for her minimalist approach to beauty, Jenner said she was initially drawn to Anua through its cleansing products before incorporating more items into her routine. The upcoming global campaign will follow her daily lifestyle moments and highlight the continued rise of K-beauty collaborations with global celebrities.

KENDALL Jenner
Why Filipinas are embracing the quiet beauty of J-Beauty

Jenner is currently at the center of dating rumors with actor Jacob Elordi after the two were spotted together in Japan, fueling renewed speculation about their relationship status. 

Kendall Jenner Anua
K-beauty global ambassador
Jacob Elordi dating rumors
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Daily Tribune
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