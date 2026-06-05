Kendall eonnie?

Kendall Jenner has been named the first global ambassador of South Korean skincare brand, marking a major milestone for the company as it continues its rapid international expansion. The partnership reflects the growing global reach of Korean beauty and its increasing alignment with high-profile international figures.
Known for her minimalist approach to beauty, Jenner said she was initially drawn to Anua through its cleansing products before incorporating more items into her routine. The upcoming global campaign will follow her daily lifestyle moments and highlight the continued rise of K-beauty collaborations with global celebrities.
Jenner is currently at the center of dating rumors with actor Jacob Elordi after the two were spotted together in Japan, fueling renewed speculation about their relationship status.