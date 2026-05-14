SHFC, DHSUD provide housing aid to Valenzuela residents

The Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC) and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) turned over more than P9 million in housing assistance Wednesday to 58 families in Barangay Parada, Valenzuela City.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, SHFC president Federico Laxa, and Mayor Wes Gatchalian led the ceremonial awarding of checks to the Bagong Pag-asa Neighborhood Association of Parada Inc.

The funds cover land acquisition payments to the landowner, as well as grants for documentary stamp taxes and transfer taxes.

The initiative was implemented under the SHFC’s Enhanced Community Mortgage Program, a key component of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

The program aims to provide long-term stability and security for Filipino families by facilitating legal land tenure.

“Through our Enhanced Community Mortgage Program, we are gradually fulfilling the dreams of our fellow citizens to have their own land and home,” Laxa said. dt